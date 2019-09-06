Inclement weather to linger over Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will linger over Kazakhstan on Friday. Meteorologists predict occasional showers, stiff wind, squall, hail and foggy conditions for parts of the country today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

Hail is forecast for Akmola and Turkestan regions.

Chances of squall will be high in Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions.

West Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog. Fog will also blanket parts of North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Turkestan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, parts of Karaganda, Almaty and Aktobe regions.