Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan Apr 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on April 7, Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Parts of Kazakhstan will see rain, snow, while the south, southwest, and center will enjoy nice weather sans precipitation. Foggy, windy, and icy conditions will be observed in some parts of Kazakhstan.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Aktobe, and Atyrau regions.

Portions of Akmola, Mangistau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.

Ice slick will coat roads in Pavlodar, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.