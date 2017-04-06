Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Apr 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Only western and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today. Most regions of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of inclement weather. Fog, stiff wind, black ice and drifting snow are forecast for some areas of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Akmola, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.



Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.



Blizzard and black ice are expected in Kostanay regions.