Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, October 28. Only the west, southwest and south of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog, black ice, and blizzard are likely to hit North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions. With gusting up to 23-28 mps is expected in these regions as well. Black ice will be observed on the roads in Zhambyl region.

15-20 mps wind will blow in Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Almaty regions.

Fog will blanket portions of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Almaty, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions at night and early in the morning.