EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:53, 20 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Inclement weather to persist in Kazakhstan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to persist in most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days due to northwestern and southern cyclones, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Torrential rains, thunderstorm, hail, and stiff wind are expected in eastern Kazakhstan on July 22.

    The west of the country will see fervent heat subsiding. Temperature will dip to +23, +28°C in northern Kazakhstan.

    Hot weather without precipitation is in store for the south and southeast of Kazakhstan. Scattered showers with thunderstorms are forecast only for mountainous areas.
    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!