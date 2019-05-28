Inclement weather to persist in regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in the west, southwest, and northwest of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Parts of the country will see thunderstorms, patches of fog, stiff wind, squall, hail, and even dust storm.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions.



Wind will bring a dust storm to Kyzylorda region.



Chances of hail and squall will be high in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.



North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.



Temperature is set to drop to -2°C in Karaganda region and to -3°C in East Kazakhstan region.



High fire hazard will linger in Aktobe, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.