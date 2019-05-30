Inclement weather to persist in some parts of Kazakhstan on May 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation on Thursday, May 30. Inclement weather accompanied by occasional rains will linger in the southwest, center and north of the country. Parts of Kazakhstan will see thunderstorms, patches of fog, stiff wind, squall, hail and even dust storms.

High fire hazard will persist in parts of Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Pavlodar, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Akmola, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Mangistau, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions at night.