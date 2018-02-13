Inclement weather to rule the day in Kazakhstan on Feb 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Kazhydromet, national weather service, forecasts snowfall and bleak wind.

Chances of precipitation will be low in northern, northeastern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Patches of fog, blizzard and black ice will be observed in some parts of the country as well.



Wind will gust up to 18-23 mps in the area of Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region. Gusts of wind will range between 15-25 mps in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions. Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps is expected in Kyzylorda region.



Kostanay, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Icy conditions will persist on the roads in Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions.



Blowing snow is likely to hit Kostanay region.