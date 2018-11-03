Inclement weather to rule the day in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will see inclement weather with precipitation on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. According to meteorologists, only the west and south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of Kazakhstan will still observe gusty wind, fog, ice slick, and blizzard.

Ice will cover roads in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Zhambyl regions.



Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps, and sometimes to up to 25 mps in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.



Blizzard may blanket Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.



Karaganda and East Kazakhstan will see patches of fog.