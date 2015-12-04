Inclement weather to rule the day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather with precipitation, fog, black ice and stiff wind will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, December 4.

According to Kazhydromet, bleak wind will hit Mangystau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Atyrau and Pavlodar regions. Gusts of wind will reach 18-23 mps in Almaty region. Black ice will torment pedestrians and motorists in West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Fog will descend on Aktobe, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Almaty, Akmola, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Mangystau regions.