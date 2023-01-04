EN
    Inclement weather to stay in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that the territory of the country will be blasted by heavy snowfall and blizzard in three upcoming days. Severe snowstorm is expected in eastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    An Atlantic cyclone will determine the weather conditions in the country on January 5-7.

    Northern Kazakhstan will observe the coldest temperature as mercury is set to dip as low as -25°C at night. The west of the country will enjoy the warmest temperature of +5°C at daytime.


