    07:08, 12 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Inclement weather to take hold of Kazakhstan on Friday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with rains, thunderstorms, hail and stiff wind will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

    Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.

    Fog will blanket Almaty region.

    Dust storm may hit Kyzylorda region.

