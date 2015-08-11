Inclement weather to take hold of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with rains, bleak wind and hail will grip most regions of Kazakhstan today, August 11.

According to Kazhydromet, only southern and western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Hail is forecast for North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions. Dust storm may blanket South Kazakhstan region. Meteorologists predict that fervent heat will torment Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Almaty, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.