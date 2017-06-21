EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:10, 21 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Inclement weather to take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan on June 21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with rains, wind and hail will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Only southern and western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. 

    According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay and Kyzylorda regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fervent heat will hit Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

    Fine and partly cloudy weather is expected in Astana city. Wind with gusts up to 9-14 mps is expected in the Kazakh capital city. Mercury will go up to +15, +17°C at night and +28, +30°C at daytime.

    Fine and partly cloudy weather is expected in Almaty city as well. Mercury will go up to +18, +20°C at night and +31, +33°C at daytime.

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
