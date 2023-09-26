Inclusion Council to operate under Kazakh Senate

The upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament held a roundtable discussing the current issues facing disabled people and ways to address them, Kazinform reports.

Attending the event were deputies of the Senate and maslikhats, heads and representatives of the ministries and regional administrations, international organizations, expert communities and public organizations.

Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, while welcoming the participants, pointed out the importance of providing all-round support for citizens with disabilities, saying, “Just Kazakhstan mostly implies an inclusive society.” To this end, Ashimbayev said that an Inclusion Council was set up under the chamber to offer appropriate proposals and ways to implement them.

Establishing an Inclusion Council is contributing to the formation of a full-fledged inclusive environment in Kazakhstan… Forming a barrier-free environment for disabled people and their social protection is a priority task of the country, said Ashimbayev.

The country adopted the Social Code, ratified the Optional Protocol to the Convention on Persons with Disabilities as well as carries out the National plan to ensure the rights and improve the lives of people with disabilities until 2025.

The key is to move from the paradigm of charitable and medical approaches when dealing with issues with disability. It is important to establish an effective system of protection of the rights of people with disabilities, their adaptation in the society, employment, and realizing their potential, said the Kazakh Senate Chairman.

Two more key areas Ashimabyev drew attention to are employment and socialization of citizens, including unlocking potential of children with special needs.

In addition, the potential of the rating of responsibility of governors in realizing measures aimed at protecting the rights of people with disabilities was noted. A proposal to create an independence mechanism for monitoring the realization of the rights of people with disabilities was stated.