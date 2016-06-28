EN
    18:41, 28 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Income from KazSat-2, KazSat-3 services hit 3.2 bln tenge in 2015

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The amount of income from KazSat-2 and KazSat-3 satellites in 2015 exceeded 3.2 bln tenge, Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek said at the meeting with the public in Astana.

    "With the commissioning of KazSat-3 system we could fully satisfy the country's internal demand in space communication. 4 communication and broadcast operators of the country are using KazSat-3 satellite's services now. In 2015, the income from KazSat-2 made 2.4 bln tenge and from KazSat-3 services made 883 mln tenge," said Kassymbek.

