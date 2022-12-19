Increase in flu cases observed in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 44,106 cases of acute respiratory viral infections and influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past week, the press service of the Ministry of Health reported, Kabar reports.

According to data of the ministry, compared with the 49th week, there has been an increase in the incidence by 3.1 times (14 thousand 78 cases). Of all cases, 72.6% are children under 14 years of age (32 thousand 23 cases).

From the 46th week of the year, a gradual increase in the incidence has been observed and at the 50th week the incidence per 100 thousand of the population was 659.1, compared with the same week in 2021, an increase of 5.6 times.

In connection with the increase in the incidence, daily monitoring of the incidence of the population of the republic has been organized. Thus, according to the monitoring of morbidity, as of December 19, 143 thousand 71 cases were registered in the republic.

According to a study of selected influenza tests from patients admitted to sentinel health organizations, it was found that influenza A circulates, it was detected in 58.6% (252 cases) of which 242 cases or 96 percent are swine influenza and influenza B - 27.4% (118 cases).

Photo: en.kabar.kg