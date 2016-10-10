Increased activity seen at N. Korea rocket launch site: U.S. institute

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Ahead of a key anniversary on Monday, increased activity has been detected at a rocket launch pad in North Korea, a U.S. institute monitoring the site said Saturday.

Commercial satellite imagery from Oct. 1 supports recent reports of increased activity at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in North Pyongan Province, the U.S.-Korea Institute of Johns Hopkins University said on its 38 North website.



"Since both the gantry tower and the assembly structures on the launch pad are covered, it is unclear whether this activity is related to launch preparations or other operations. Additionally, work continues at the vertical engine test stand," it said.



The United States, Japan, and South Korea are on alert for another provocation by the North such as a missile launch or nuclear test.



Monday marks the 71st anniversary of the founding of the country's ruling Workers' Party. The country has a track record of staging major events on key anniversaries.



North Korea has twice previously launched long-range rockets from the Sohae Satellite Launching Station, the last on Feb. 7. The tests, disguised as satellite launches, were widely criticized as covert tests of banned missile technology. Under U.N. Security Council resolutions, the country is banned from conducting any launch using ballistic missile technology.



Prior to its previous long-range rocket launches, North Korea had notified U.N. agencies of its plans in advance. That fact that no such notification has been received recently leads many to believe that if a launch were to happen in the next few days, a mobile missile may be used from another location.



The same institute on Thursday said increased activity has also been detected at the country's nuclear test site. Satellite imagery taken on Oct. 1 of the Punggye-ri underground test site "indicates continuing activity at all three tunnel complexes that could be used to conduct a nuclear test."



Source: Kyodo