Increasing vaccination pace is top priority for Kazakhstan says PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Our priority at the moment is to stabilize the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the Government’s session, Prime Minister Mamin said stabilization of the sanitary and epidemiological situation and increasing the number of people inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine is the top priority for Kazakhstan right now.

The head of the Kazakh Government vowed up to 2 million people are to be vaccinated each month starting from April.

«We are planning to wrap up vaccination of 10 million people by September. By this time the country may safely achieve herd immunity against COVID-19,» Mamin added.

The Premier instructed the Ministry of Healthcare to increase the number of those vaccinated and ensure the supply of vaccines to the regions of the country.

He also charged the Ministry of Information and Social Development together with the Health Ministry to raise public awareness on the importance of vaccination against COVID-19.