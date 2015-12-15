Independence Day is sacred holiday for us - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Independence Day is a sacred holiday for us, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the special event dedicated to the Independence Day in Astana.

"We are entering the 25 th year of our independence. The history of every nation has those important dates that are deemed to be the very beginning of something special. It was December 16, 1991 for us. It was the day when the country of Kazakhstan emerged on the global map. Our nation had had a long and dumpy road before gaining the independence," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President also noted that 24 years is a young age for people and for a country as well. We have recently celebrated the 550 th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate and the 70 th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, these are all significant and historic dates in our history.

"The Independence Day is a sacred holiday for us. Independence is a unique thing in the life of the nation. Moreover, we gained it the peaceful way. Independence, sovereignty and freedom are the greatest values for each nation," the Head of State stressed.