Independence Day is the most important holiday for all Kazakhstanis, President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended the solemn event dated to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.



"The Independence Day is an epoch-making and the most important holiday for all Kazakhstanis," the Head of State said addressing those gathered.



"27 years ago we have made a fateful decision, we have embarked on the way of sovereign development and building the independent country," the President said.



"The era of independence unveiled boundless perspectives and unique opportunities for the development and growth. We have created an efficient system of state administration meeting modern global challenges. We have earned respect and confidence of the entire international community thanks to our shrewd and open policy. For the past years we have attracted USD 300 bln of direct foreign investments. In the recent World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking Kazakhstan for the first time ever joined the top 30 among 190 states of the world," the Head of State stressed.



"We have increased the country's export potential actively promoting our products at the markets of 110 states of the world. For the years of independence we have built and repaired above 12,500 km of roads and above 2,500 km of railroads. Substantial investments into the country's transport and logistics infrastructure turned Kazakhstan into the powerful continental transit hub," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.



"Astana is the brightest symbol of independence and the result of hard work and unity of thoughts of all Kazakhstanis. One of the key achievements of sovereign Kazakhstan is growth of the absolute number of people of Kazakhstan up to more than 18 mln and growth of life expectancy up to 72.5 years. All these vital wins and triumphs speak volumes about the correctness of the course chosen," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.