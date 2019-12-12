EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:58, 12 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Independence is invaluable wealth of nation – President Tokayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Independence is an invaluable wealth of a nation. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at a ceremony of presenting state awards in Akorda Palace, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Head of State congratulated the attendees on the major holiday of Kazakhstan – the Day of Independence.

    «Our glorious state turns 28. There is no more important holiday for us than the Day of Independence. Independence is an invaluable wealth of our nation. Thanks to a well-balanced policy of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, our generation made a high dream of our people a reality,» he said.

    The golden age of our country, its sovereign development began after gaining the independence, he noted.

    «We have achieved a lot. We have fully marked out the borders of our territory, the 9th largest one in the world. The entire world recognized independent Kazakhstan as a reliable partner. We have moved the capital of the country to the heart of Saryarka. Our capital hosts important international events. We have improved the system of management based on governmental and civic institutes,» added the President.

    President of Kazakhstan
