Independent court for investors to appear in Kazakhstan in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international arbitration center and the independent court of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) will be launched in January 2018, Kazakhstan's Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek said at the session of the Foreign Investors' Council in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Minister Kassymbek noted that legal platform of the AIFC's activity is about to be formed. The national Constitution was amended in March 2017 to formalize special legal regime at the AIFC.



He added that statuary documents of the independent court for ivnestors and the international arbitration center will be developed together with international experts in the sphere of financial services and the English law.



"The AIFC court will function independently of the Kazakhstani court system. It will be launched in January 2018," Mr Kassymbek said.



In his words, the international arbitration center will help settle disputes within the framework of arbitration decisions. It will start functioning in January 2018 as well.