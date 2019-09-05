Independent Kazakhstan attracted $330 bln of FDI from 120 countries
The Deputy Prime Minister noted that in the State of the Nation Address the task of attracting foreign investment into the non-primary sector is among the main priorities.
«During the period of independence $330 billion of foreign investments was attracted from more than 120 countries. The bulk of investments — more than 50% — falls on the countries of the European Union including: Switzerland — 25.8 billion, France — 16.1 billion, Italy — 8.7 billion, the Netherlands — 90.4 billion, Belgium — 7.6 billion, Germany — 5.2 billion. The United States accounts for 15% of foreign direct investment or 48.4 billion. About 5% is made up of investments from the UK and China,» said Zhenis Kassymbek.
As of Aug. 1, Kazakhstan has 19 thousand legal entities and branches with foreign participation, 35.3% of which are enterprises with Russian, 9.5% — with Turkish, 5.7% — with Uzbek, 5.6% — with Chinese, 3.1% — with German participation.
Since 2010, Kazakhstan’s authorized bodies have considered about 650 projects including projects proposed by investors from European Union countries — 185, the Russian Federation — 111, Turkey — 80 and China — 55 projects, etc. It should be mentioned that priority was given to high-tech projects with high Kazakhstan content which ensures maximum job creation for locals. During this period 235 projects worth $16.2 billion were implemented (other projects are under consideration).
Being one of many investors, China has funded and implemented 15 projects which is about 6% of the total number of projects implemented since 2010.
To date, the list of joint Kazakh-Chinese projects in the field of industrialization and investment includes 55 projects totaling $27.6 billion.
Beginning from 2015 to the present moment, 15 projects have been launched for a total of $3.9 billion. Projects are being implemented in high-tech sectors of the economy including mechanical engineering, chemical industry, energy, alternative energy and agribusiness. 3,828 jobs were created.