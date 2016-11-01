‘Independent Kazakhstan’ train to contribute to upbringing new Kazakhstani patriotism – Sec of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has participated today in start of the ‘Independent Kazakhstan' nationwide campaign launched by the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

The goal of the campaign which is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence is to demonstrate the country success reached under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and to strengthen people’s unity based on Mangilik El idea.

Welcoming the participants, the Secretary of State expressed confidence that the campaign will contribute to the strengthening and development of Kazakhstani identity and to upbringing new Kazakhstani patriotism.

The train will run across 35 settlements in all the regions of the country within 43 days and will finish its work on December 14 in Almaty.

In this period, the ‘passengers’ of the train will provide the citizens of the country with on-site medical, social and legal services and will offer consultations in various spheres including entrepreneurship, agriculture etc.

The campaign will cover all the social groups. Special attention will be given to socially vulnerable groups of population, Great Patriotic War veterans and those living in remote villages and settlements.

The ‘passengers’ are the deputies of the Parliament, members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, governmental officials, workers of culture and sport, medical professionals and social workers, who will travel around the country to offer their all-round assistance and support to Kazakhstani people.

Vice Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Vladimir Bozhko, Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhan, deputies of the Majilis, members of the Assembly, ethno-cultural associations and youth organizations, social activists, scientific and creative intelligentsia, employees of JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and city residents participated in the ceremony.