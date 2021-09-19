EN
    12:37, 19 September 2021 | GMT +6

    India administers record 25 million anti-Covid jabs in a day

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India administered over 25 million vaccines against Covid-19 on Friday, a new record achieved through a special campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modis 71st birthday.

    «I would like to appreciate all the doctors, medical staff, people in administration in the country. With your efforts, India made a record of vaccinating more than 2.5 crore (25 million) people in a single day yesterday,» Modi said in a video message on Saturday, EFE reports.


