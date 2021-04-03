India administers record 3.6 million Covid vaccine doses in a day

MUMBAI. KAZINFORM India administered over 3.6 million doses of anti-Covid vaccines within the past 24 hours, a daily record since the immunization campaign began in January, even as the drive entered a new phase by allowing people above the age of 45 to get vaccinated, authorities said on Friday.

The people within the new age-group thronged to vaccination centers from early morning, as the country has been witnessing a second wave of the pandemic after months of optimism and a sustained decrease in daily infections, which had dropped below 10,000 in February, EFE-EPA reports.