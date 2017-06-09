EN
    15:45, 09 June 2017 | GMT +6

    India and Pakistan officially join SCO

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have become the official members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Kazinform reports. 

    The SCO Heads of State signed the historical agreement confirming full-fledged membership of India and Pakistan at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

    Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif both attended the SCO Summit in Astana.

