India Andhra Pradesh train crash leaves 32 dead and scores injured

LONDON. KAZINFORM At least 32 people have been killed and many others injured after a train derailed in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials say, BBC reported.

Nine coaches and the engine left the tracks near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district, the head of East Coast Railway, JP Mishra, said.

Many people are still trapped in the wreckage and rescuers warn that the death toll could rise.

It is not yet clear what caused the train to derail.

The area where the accident occurred is known as a Maoist hotbed.

Mr Mishra said the injured had been taken to two nearby hospitals.



