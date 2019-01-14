India brings forward some initiatives for Central Asia

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM During the 1st meeting of the India-Central Asia-Afghanistan Dialogue FMs held in Tashkent, the Indian side offered some initiatives aimed at expanding friendly and mutually beneficial relations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj suggested establishing an India-Central Asia Group of Development to promote partnership. "All our countries will be represented in G2G formant. We will need to elaborate certain propositions," she said.



She also offered to establish India-Central Asia Business Council which will engage the chambers of commerce of participating states.

In her words, India made some propositions in the field of cultural-educational cooperation.



The participation of the Afghan side in the ministerial meeting was also pointed out.



"Through this dialogue, India highlights again its partnership and obligations to ensure peace and security in Afghanistan. Dear Friends! As I have already said, neither business nor investments will develop in the country suffering from terrorism. We will fight terrorism together in order to promote business and economic development in the region," added Sushma Swaraj.



In conclusion, the Indian FM offered to hold the next meeting of India-Central Asia Dialogue in 2020 in India.



Recall that on January 12-13, 2019 the Uzbek city of Samarkand hosted the 1st Meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers of India-Central Asia Dialogue with the participation of Afghanistan.



Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Afghanistan participated in the plenary session.