India, Britain hold dialogue to enhance security coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - India and Britain held their third home affairs dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday and the two sides agreed to carry forward the momentum for enhanced security cooperation, said official sources, Kazinform has learned from Xinhua.

The dialogue covered a wide range of issues including cybersecurity, women safety, organized crime, terror financing etc., and a need to put in place a mechanism for the timely exchange of information and intelligence inputs on such issues.

Also, detailed exchange of views took place between the two sides on Indian fugitives and economic offenders currently residing in Britain.

Both the sides also agreed to hold further interactions on streamlining the process of various categories of visas for Indian students and highly skilled professionals and other categories.

While India was represented by the country's Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the British side was led by Second Permanent Secretary Patsy Wilkinson.