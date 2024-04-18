India carries out successful flight test of Indigenous technology cruise missile

India on Thursday carried out a successful test flight of an indigenous technology cruise missile, according to a Defense Ministry statement, Anadolu reports.

India’s Defense Research and Development Organization did a successful test flight of an Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha state, the ministry said.

“During the test, all subsystems performed as per expectation … The flight of the missile was also monitored from the Su-30-Mk-I aircraft of the Indian Air Force,” the statement said.

It also said the missile followed the desired path using way point navigation and performed a very low altitude sea-skimming flight.

“This successful flight test has also established the reliable performance of the indigenous propulsion system,” the ministry added.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called the successful development of “indigenous long-range subsonic cruise missile powered by indigenous propulsion” a “major milestone” for Indian defense research and development.