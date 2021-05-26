EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:15, 26 May 2021 | GMT +6

    India commends Kazakhstan’s humanitarian aid

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A number of Indian companies sent letters to the Kazakh Embassy in New Delhi expressing genuine gratitude for the solidarity and support during the hard times in the world, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    «This critical medical help delivered on May 13-14, 2021, by the Kazakh aircraft will surely help save many human lives,» reads one of the letters.

    During the said days two Kazakh aircraft carrying the around 40-ton humanitarian cargo, including medical masks, respirators, protective suits, and portable artificial lung ventilation devices made by the Kazakh manufacturers, touched down at the airport in New Delhi.

    On 4 May, Kazakh President Tokayev addressed a telegram to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep solidarity with the Indian nation over the devastating COVID-19 surge in the country, and on May 7, instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to provide and dispatch a humanitarian assistance to the Indian authorities.


    Tags:
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!