EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:08, 18 June 2015 | GMT +6

    India confirms it will sign free trade agreement with EAEU June 18 at SPIEF

    None
    None
    ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - India has confirmed it will sign a free trade agreement with the EAEU on June 18 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2015). "We are definitely signing this agreement", Amit Telang, First Secretary of India's embassy in Russia told TASS on Thursday.

    The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an international organization for regional economic integration. The member states of the union, which started operation on January 1, 2015, are the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Armenia. The EAEU is aimed at economic development of the member states by coordinating their economic policy and guaranteeing free movement of goods, services, capital and workforce. Apart from India currently, Vietnam, Iran, Egypt and Israel are negotiating the possibility of forming free trade zone agreements with the EAEU.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!