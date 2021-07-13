India COVID-19 tally rises to 30,907,282

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,907,282 on Tuesday as 32,906 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data, Xinhua reports.

Besides, 2,020 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 410,784, a steep rise in 24 hours as only 724 new fatalities were reported on Monday.

There are still 432,778 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a decrease of 18,121 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 30,063,720 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 49,007 were discharged during the past 24 hours.