    21:10, 21 October 2021 | GMT +6

    India crosses 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India crossed the 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine mark on Thursday, making it the second country after China to achieve this historic figure in just over nine months.

    The South Asian country reached the milestone at 9.47 am local time, according to data from the official Cowin platform, created by the authorities for the management of the vaccination campaign, EFE reports.

    «Congrats India on crossing 100 crore (1 billion) vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat,» tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    India, a country of more than 1.25 billion people, administered over 4.1 million doses in the last 24 hours.


