India donates medication for thalassemia patients in Armenia

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - India has donated 20,000 pills of an expensive medication used to treat thalassemia to the Armenian healthcare authorities, ARMENPRESS reports.

The medication was officially handed over to First Deputy Healthcare Minister Lena Nanushyan by Ambassador of India to Armenia Nilakshi Saha Sinha at the Yolyan Hematology Center in Yerevan.

Nanushyan commended the healthcare partnership between Armenia and India and underscored the importance of this donation, thanks to which the expensive drugs are given to ill children for free.

All 130 patients who are suffering from thalassemia will be given the medication for free.

Nanushyan and the Indian Ambassador also discussed new directions of cooperation between Armenia and India in the healthcare sector.