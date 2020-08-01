EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:44, 01 August 2020 | GMT +6

    India extends ban on international passenger flights until 31st August

    None
    None
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India has extended the suspension of all international passenger flights until 31st August, Asian News International, ANI, quoted India's Director-General of Civil Aviation, DGCA, as saying on Friday.

    «The government has decided to extend the suspension on the scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India up to 31st August; however, this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA,» it said.

    The government has approved more than 2,500 repatriation flights by foreign carriers to fly stranded passengers to and from India during the suspension period due to COVID-19 situation in the country, said the ANI report.

    Source: WAM


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!