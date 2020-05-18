India extends lockdown for two more weeks to contain COVID-19

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India extended on Sunday its lockdown by two more weeks to contain the new coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown was declared on 25th March, but has been progressively relaxed in phases since the beginning of this month.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the extension of lockdown on a day when India registered a record increase of 4,987 new cases of COVID-19 during the previous 24 hours.

There have been 2,872 deaths in India so far, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here noted while announcing the latest figures that «around 37.51 percent patients have recovered so far.» The recovery figures stand at 34,108.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in an order issued six hours before the ongoing lockdown was to end at midnight on Sunday, said all domestic and international air travel, except for domestic medical services, shall continue to remain suspended until the end of May. Metro rail services in cities shall also remain suspended.

All educational institutions will remain closed except for online teaching. Hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, theatres and sports complexes will also continue to be shuttered during the lockdown, the order specified.

Religious congregations «are strictly prohibited» until 31st May and all places of worship shall be closed to the public. India will continue to remain under strict curfew from 19.00 to 07.00 daily except for what the government has classified as essential services.

However, inter-state movement of passenger transport and people will resume on Monday with the consent of state governments concerned.

Source: WAM