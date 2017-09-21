India eyeing petrochemical project in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is looking into the possibility of a joint project with India on construction/lease or acquisition of terminal capacities of western Indian ports of Mundra and Mumbai, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Energy Ministry.

It was revealed at the 13th session of the Kazakh-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic, scientific and technical, industrial and cultural cooperation in Astana on Thursday (September 21). At the session the sides agreed to expand trade and economic as well as investment cooperation.



The Indian side will explore the possibility of a petrochemical project in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan, in turn, is interested in gas supplies to India. Both countries expressed readiness to continue mutually profitable cooperation in the sphere of Kazakhstani natural uranium supplies and will eye cooperation in supplies of nuclear fuel and its components.



The sides are also keen to cooperate in the sphere of renewable energy. India suggested Kazakhstan joining the International Solar Alliance. The two nations made a decision to deepen cooperation in coal, mining and mineral sectors.



Astana and New Delhi will step up cooperation in space industry, sports, healthcare, medical tourism, and IT sector.



Following results of the meeting, the sides inked the protocol of the meeting and mapped out the joint cooperation development strategy for 2017-2019.



