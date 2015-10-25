India Govt to hire security guards, deploy them in buses as marshals

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - In order to ensure safety of women in public transport, the AAP government has decided to hire 200 private security guards and deploy them as marshals in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

DTC will float tenders in the next few days to choose a security agency and within one month, 200 private security guards will be deployed as marshals in the first phase, Kazinform has learnt from The Times of India .

"Around 2,000 home guards currently patrol DTC buses, but this number is not sufficient. In view of this, it was decided to hire 200 private security guards to deploy them as marshals in buses on a pilot basis," said a senior government official.

The official also said that if government gets good results of this decision, it will hire more private security guards in the second phase.

"These security guards will be hired on a contractual basis and they will ensure safety of women inside the buses. Security guards will also undergo training programme so that they can prevent and deal with crime against women in the vehicles," the official said.

DTC spokesperson Dr R S Minhas said private security guards will ensure safety in the corporation buses.

Another official said the government is mulling over giving walkie-talkies to these security guards so that they can contact each other.

In its pre-poll assurance, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to deploy marshals in buses to ensure safety of women in the national capital.