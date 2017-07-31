EN
    15:25, 31 July 2017 | GMT +6

    India: Half-a-billion dollars of heroin seized

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM India's navy has seized a ship carrying about 1,500 kg of heroin worth 35 billion rupees (US$ 550 million) in what it says was its biggest ever drugs haul, WAM reports.

    The vessel, which was operating under the name MV Henry under the Panamanian flag, was intercepted off the Gujarat coast near the city of Porbandar on Sunday, said S Paramesh, Deputy Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard.

    The eight crew members aboard, all of whom were identified as Indian nationals, are now under investigation.

     

