India keen on trade development with EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director of the Department for Sanitary, Phytosanitary and Veterinary Measures of the Eurasian Economic Commission Igor Gayevsky has met with First Secretary for Economic & Trade Wing of the Indian Embassy in Russia Amit Telang.

As the EEC press service informs, Gayevsky informed the Indian side of the activities of the EEC and authorized structures of the EEU in veterinary-related issues, and explained the order of admissibility of goods subject to veterinary control to the EEU market.

In turn, Amit Telang told about successful trade in Indian meat and dairy products in the Russian market. He noted that India is keen on import of Russian plant products and on development of mutually beneficial trade relations with all the member countries of the EEU. The sides expressed mutual interest in development of closer cooperation in application of veterinary and phytosanitary measures.