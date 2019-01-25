EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:15, 25 January 2019 | GMT +6

    India launches Kalamsat, Microsat-R satellites

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C44 carrying Kalamsat and Microsat-R, officials said Friday, Xinhua has learned.

    The satellites were launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, off the Bay of Bengal coast located in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh at 11:37 p.m. (local time) on Thursday.

    "India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C44) successfully injected Microsat-R and Kalamsat-V2 satellites into their designated orbits," a statement issued by ISRO said.

    Television images show the rocket blasted off from the launch pad, emitting a bright orange flame from its tail and moving upwards in the sky.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the space scientists for another successful launch of PSLV.

    "With this launch, India also becomes the first country to use the fourth stage of a space rocket as an orbital platform for micro-gravity experiments," Modi wrote on Twitter.


    Photo:avianews.info

    Tags:
    Science and research Space exploration World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!