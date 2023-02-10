EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:24, 10 February 2023 | GMT +6

    India launches new rocket to place 3 satellites into orbit

    None
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM The Indian Space Research Organization successfully launched its new rocket, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2), and put three satellites into orbit on Friday, Kazinform learned from Xinhua.

    The 34-meter tall SSLV-D2 weighing 120 tons took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, off the Bay of Bengal coast located in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh at about 9:18 a.m. local time.

    It placed the three satellites into a 450 km circular orbit around the earth during its 15-minute flight.

    The first test flight of the rocket on Aug. 7 last year ended in partial failure as it failed to inject its satellite payload into the intended orbits


    Photo: ISRO



    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!