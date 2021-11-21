India logs 10,302 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India reported 10,302 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,499,925, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 465,349 people, with 267 new fatalities being recorded over the past day, WAM reports.

Out of these, Kerala reported 5,754 new cases of the COVID-19 infection and 49 deaths, ANI reported.

With 11,787 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 33.9 million.