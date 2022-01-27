India logs 286,384 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India reported 286,384 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI quoted the ministry as saying that India's active caseload mounted to 2,202,472.

The number of people who succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours is 573. The death toll is now at 491,700, WAM reports.

With the recovery of 306,357 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 37,677,328.