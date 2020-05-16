India overtakes China in number of COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - The Indian government announced Saturday that the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country stands at 85,940, overtaking China for the first time, Kyodo reports.

Since May 7, the daily increase in confirmed cases in the world's second most populous country has consistently exceeded 3,000, and on some days even passed 4,000.

While India continues to be under a strict nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to slow the spread of COVID-19, the government is gradually restarting economic activity, and so the rise in infections is likely to continue.

India's death toll from the virus stands at 2,752, lower than the 4,633 people who died from the disease in China, which has a total of 82,941 confirmed cases as of Friday.