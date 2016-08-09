India ready to partake in potash production in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - India is ready to take part in the production of potash fertilizers in Belarus and their long-term purchase, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Belarus Pankaj Saxena said at a press conference held in the run-up to India's Independence Day celebrations, BelTA has learned.

The diplomat stressed that the potash sector is important for the Belarusian-Indian cooperation. "Belarus is a big producer of potash fertilizers. India should ensure food security for its more than one billion population, and potash fertilizers play an important role here," said Pankaj Saxena. In his words, one of Indian companies has signed a one-year contract with Belarus on the purchase of potash fertilizers at the price of $227 per tonne.

According to the Ambassador, during the meeting with the Belarus President in Tashkent in the summer, the Indian Prime Minister "confirmed India's willingness to participate in the production of potash fertilizers in Belarus and reaffirmed the interest in long-term contract for the supply and joint production of potash fertilizers in Belarus." "Now the request is under consideration of the Belarusian Government. We look forward to hearing something positive on this in the coming months," Pankaj Saxena said.



He noted that the amount of Indian investments is not yet known. The decision will be taken taking into account Belarus' proposals, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.