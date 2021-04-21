India records fresh high of nearly 300,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 2,000 more deaths

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India recorded 295,041 new COVID-19 cases and 2,023 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 15,616,130 and the death toll to 182,553, according to data released by the health ministry on Wednesday.

There are still 2,157,538 active cases in the country, with an increase of 125,561 through Tuesday, while 13,276,039 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, Xinhua reports.

Although the COVID-19 figures continue to peak in the country, the federal government has ruled out a complete lockdown. The capital Delhi has been put under a week-long lockdown till April 26.

The number of daily active cases has been on the rise over the past few weeks, after once coming down to below 10,000 in January.

So far over 130 million vaccination doses have been administered in India since the country started the nationwide inoculation drive in January.

Meanwhile, 271,053,392 tests have been conducted till Tuesday, out of which 1,639,357 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone, according to the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Wednesday.

The national capital Delhi, one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, witnessed 28,395 new cases and 277 deaths through Tuesday. A total of 12,638 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.